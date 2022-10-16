Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Oakland Park

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Oakland Park Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said six people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, according to Oakland Park Fire Rescue.

“I was walking with my dogs here, and I just heard a huge explosion and I saw the smoke going up," Bart Habura said who is currently vacationing in South Florida.

"I ran down the street and saw two cars with damage, and I saw like three people from the other car with the rescue team," Habura said.

Habura spoke to a driver nearby who narrowly missed being involved in the crash.

"It was very scary and the guy that was right behind the accident was in shock. He was like I’m just going to pray because I was just behind those two cars," Habura said.

Employees at nearby businesses said crashes like these are common in this area and wish people would slow down and be more mindful when driving.

The conditions of the people at the hospital are unknown at this time.