Multiple people in custody in Coral Gables in probe involving Homeland Security

Multiple people were seen being taken into custody in Coral Gables Friday as part of an investigation involving multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Footage showed multiple women being patted down and placed in custody near Ingraham Park, where there was a massive law enforcement presence.

Coral Gables Police, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security officials were all at the scene.

One woman said she saw authorities arresting people near a U-Haul van and saw people being placed on a trolley.

Further details weren't available but officials were expected to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the operation.

