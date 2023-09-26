Man fatally shoots woman before shooting himself at Miami Gardens Big Lots: Police

A man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night at a shopping center in Miami Gardens, police said.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. at the Big Lots store near Northwest 57th Avenue and 167th Street.

Police said the man walked into the store, shot the woman, walked outside the store, and then shot himself. Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released details on their identities, ages, or if there was a relationship between the two.

A witness said he heard a loud noise while on his bike on the way home.

"I heard a boom, shouting, and when I looked, I saw ladies running out of Big Lots to Home Depot," he said.

