‘My husband is dead': Family outraged after Miami cop avoids criminal charges in fatal crash

A family is expressing outrage after a Miami Police officer who was involved in a fatal crash avoided criminal charges.

On Thursday, Luis Angel Quesada, a City of Miami police officer, was sentenced for a careless driving traffic citation in connection to the March crash that killed 64-year-old Angel Morales.

“I believe the officer was careless in the manner of which he was pursuing the vehicle but I also recognize and the state recognizes police work is dangerous and sometimes officers can make a mistake," Laura Adams an Associate State Attorney, said during a Thursday hearing.

State Attorneys told NBC6 exclusively on Tuesday that they did not find anything criminal was done in the crash and based it on a “lack of sufficient evidence.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Melba Morales, the victim’s wife of 28 years, told Judge Kristy Nunez on Thursday that she heard NBC6's report Wednesday night about the State's reasoning.

"They say there is no evidence," Morales said, “My husband is dead."

The family of Angel Morales wants justice after the Miami officer who was involved in the crash that killed the delivery driver will not be facing charges. NBC6's Ryan Nelson reports

An incident report obtained by NBC6 in the aftermath of the crash said the cruiser failed to yield the right of way from the posted stop sign.

The report also stated Quesada was "not distracted" and had "exceeded posted speed."

Quesada showed up to court with his attorney and several other officers to accept a plea deal. The 28-year-old must perform 125 community service hours for an advocate program and pay $119 in court costs.

In tears, Morales, the victim’s wife of 28 years, said justice was not served. She wondered if it the tables were turned and it was her husband who failed to yield for a stop sign and killed an officer, he would have not been walking free.

Quesada did not speak to NBC6, but his attorney Robert Buschel spoke.

"We felt the electricity in the courtroom, the loss of the family. But police work is community service. We will continue to do and serve the community and bad things happen. Sometimes there are just not criminal blame assigned," Buschel said.

Buschel said his client was going after a speedy driver and was only doing his job.

NBC6 asked Buschel if the officer felt any remorse or if he just considered it an accident as the crash is now considered, “Of course,” he responded. “Remorse in the sense that you feel sorry that something horrible happened while working while doing his job, so in that says he’s sorrowful.’

Records show it’s not Quesada’s first traffic violation. In 2013, court records show he ran a stop sign and got a $169.00 penalty. In 2015 he received a unlawful speeding infraction, but it was dismissed. In 2019, Quesada pleaded guilty for failing to stop at a steady red light and was penalized for $277.00.

"We will pursue all the rights and interests of the family as they seem fit. Afforded to them under the law. If that means civil compensation or just a further acknowledgement of responsible parties of why this man is dead than we will pursue that on their behalf," said Jack Palmeri, an attorney representing the Morales family.

NBC6 reached out to the City of Miami Police regarding the pending internal affairs investigation, but we did not hear back.

“I hope he’s ok with his plea. His decision. Only he knows what really happened that day. Be more careful. You represent the law,” said Janet Vega, the victim’s step daughter.