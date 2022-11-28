NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive Underway

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51's 25th Annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is officially accepting donations NOW through December 9th at participating South Florida Simon Malls. You may also purchase a gift on Amazon and have it delivered directly to our stations in Miramar.

To donate, please bring a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for infants and children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old. Please do not donate toy guns (including water pistols), swords or any other toys that depict violence.

Drop off donations at any of the following participating Simon Malls locations:



• Coral Square Mall at Management Office (Mon-Fri 8:30AM- 5PM) : 9469 W. Atlantic Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33071

• Dadeland Mall at Management Office (Mon-Fri 8:30AM-5PM): 7535 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156. Also, for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3rd from 10-11AM, a toy for the toy drive will be the admission.

• Miami International Mall at A Toy Story (During Mall Hours): 1455 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172. Also, for Cars & Coffee Miami on Sunday, December 4th from 8AM-11:30 AM, a toy donation will be requested.

• Sawgrass Mills at Guest Services near Adidas: 12801 W. Sunrise Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33323

• The Falls at Management Office (Mon-Fri 8:30AM-5PM): 8888 Southwest 136 Street, Miami, FL 33176

You may also choose to purchase your donation on Amazon and have your items shipped to:

NBC 6 Caravan of Joy

15000 SW 27th Street

Miramar, FL 33027

For your convenience, we have created a Wish List that you can select age-appropriate toys from.

ANOTHER WAY TO DONATE:

Caravan of Joy Night with the Florida Panthers on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Once again, the Florida Panthers have partnered with us to collect toys for the Caravan of Joy. Bring a new unwrapped toy to the FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323, on December 8th when the Florida Panthers take on the Detroit Red Wings.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to donate toys on the JetBlue Tarmac from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The Caravan of Joy Toy Drive provides toys to children in need through wonderful local organizations including:

• Good Shepherd Child Care Center

• Redland Migrant Children Center

• Sagrada Familia Child Care

• Hialeah Housing Authority

• Forever Family

• Kakes 4 Kids

• Community Based Connections

Your generous donations will brighten up the lives of thousands of children in need throughout South Florida.