Nearly 700 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 1,964

What to Know Florida's COVID-19 case total rose to 44,811 Saturday, while the state's virus-related death roll rose to 1,964

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for 21,567 cases

Over 630,790 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, and more than 8,140 have been hospitalized throughout the state to-date

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by nearly 700 Saturday, as the state reported 47 new virus-related deaths.

With 673 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 44,811, according to figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 47 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 1,964.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 15,366, still about 34 percent of the state's total. Broward County had 6,201 COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach County had 4,440 cases, while Monroe County had 95 cases.

More than 630,790 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, and more than 8,140 have been hospitalized throughout the state to-date.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state would be moving to a "full phase one" reopening on Monday. Gyms and fitness centers in the state outside of Miami-Dade and broward will be allowed to open, and restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to operate at 50% indoor capacity.

Miami-Dade and Broward, the two Florida counties hit hardest by coronavirus infections, will begin slowly reopening Monday, with restaurants and retail shops allowed to bring in customers at a limited capacity.

Spas, bars, gyms, beaches, movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar businesses will still be closed.