‘Needed Some Time to Cry': 11-Year-Old Killed in Gas Station Shooting Remembered at School Memorial

Eleven-year-old Naabigh Ali, who was tragically shot and killed last week, was remembered by his grieving classmates, teachers and family at the Nur Ul Islam Academy in Cooper City on Tuesday.

Naabigh's absence has deeply affected the community, with his loss being described as "unthinkable." The boy was shot Thursday while getting ice cream with his brother and friends at a Stirling Road 7-Eleven in Dania Beach.

In a poignant tribute, Naabigh's classmates, teachers, and family sought comfort in their shared grief and their Muslim faith.

“We needed some time to cry. We needed some time to soothe the pain, to remember the beautiful smile he had on his face, and to hear from his friends,” said Radwan Baytiyeh, principal of Nur Ul Islam Academy where Naabigh's classmates shared their memories of him.

Syed Ali, 11, was the child who was killed in a shooting at a gas station in Dania Beach. NBC6's Amanda Plasencia reports

One classmate who spoke to NBC6 Friday, Amaan Azad, recalled, "Everyone was crying and the teachers kept motivating us and all of us went up and said one thing."

Following the prayers and reflections, Naabigh's classmates comforted his mother one-by-one, offering her hugs.

The school community extended their condolences and support to Naabigh's brother Talaal, who was present during the shooting.

“I wish we caught the signs. Didn't go to the ice cream store,” Talaal told NBC6 on Friday. “… I hope in that moment, he wasn't mad, he wasn't looking at me looking for a response to save him ... When I saw him, he was already on the ground.”

Investigators identified the shooter as Darren Rosenthal, who they say entered the 7-Eleven and randomly shot Naabigh and another man in his car.

The second victim was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. Rosenthal later turned the gun on himself.

The community has been trying to heal collectively.

“We support each other in difficult times call for people to get closer to God and accept his fate that is written upon us, and at the same time pray for those who are having a difficult time to restrain from hurting others,” said Baytiyeh.

The school acknowledged the magnitude of the tragedy, saying it's taking its time to process the loss.

Grief counselors were available on campus Monday for anyone requiring their services, prior to Tuesday's memorial.