Neighbors concerned over American crocodiles living in Highland Oaks Park

﻿Highland Oaks Park is a rare natural gem in the middle of a bustling stretch of Northeast Miami-Dade County. It features the kind of wildlife you’d see in the Everglades, including American Crocodiles.

“This is the middle of Miami, this isn’t the Everglades. To have such an incredible animal out here, I just hope people are respectful,” said David Yuzuk, who lives nearby and comes to the park often.

Locals say the seven-foot crocodile regularly suns itself along the shores of the lake in the park during the winter months. It’s majestic for some, and troubling for others.

“There’s a lot of people that visit the park and kids that visit the park, they may not be aware that there’s a crocodile there and they could be exposed to an accident one day,” said Sam Cohen, who lives right next to the park with his wife and young daughter.

Cohen called Miami Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces to alert them about the reptile. He says a park employee and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded.

“They basically explained this doesn’t pose a threat because as long as we don’t get close to the crocodiles nothing bad will happen,” said Cohen, who wants the reptiles moved.

FWC told NBC6 “this crocodile doesn’t fit the criteria to be removed under the American Crocodile-Human Interaction Response Plan because it has not displayed behaviors to warrant its removal.”

FWC tagged the crocodiles in the lake as part of a study to better understand urban crocodiles in South Florida.

“They tend to be shy, they’re not aggressive, you don’t hear about attacks because they don’t normally attack,” said Gerard Loisel, who has studied marine life for decades.

Still, Cohen worries about the worst case scenario, especially with a playground close to the water’s edge.

“I find it disappointing, frustrating and I think the logic is flawed. I am fully aware that crocs are less dangerous than alligators and statistically this has a very very low chance of happening. Having said that why are we exposing ourselves to this, when there’s an easy solution?” asked Cohen.

Loisel says attacks by an American Crocodile are extremely rare. In fact, only one has been reported in recorded history in Florida. Loisel says it happened back in 2014 in Gables-by-the-Sea when two people were swimming in a canal at 2:30am. Both were bit, they suffered minor injuries.

FWC recommends everyone keep a safe distance from crocodiles if you see one. Make sure to keep pets on a leash and small children away from the water’s edge. Swim only in designated areas during the day and never feed a crocodile, it is illegal and dangerous.

If someone is concerned about a crocodile, they should call FWC’s toll free Nuissance Alligator Hotline at (866) FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) and the agency will work to resolve the situation.