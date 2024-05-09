Man seen lurking through Wynwood building arrested for burglary and theft

Police have arrested a man who they say posed as a security guard and broke into several apartments in Miami, stealing thousands of dollars in valuable items.

Abdul Woodside, 28, is facing a host of charges in a spree of burglaries that allegedly happened last month.

According to several arrest reports, the suspect would enter unlocked apartments — and when confronted, he would tell the victims that he was working security.

Miami-Dade Corrections Abdul Woodside

Police said during one of the alleged burglaries, Woodside stole a $90,000 engagement ring, a Chanel purse, and a silver tennis chain worth $150,000.

This same suspect was also caught on surveillance video trying to open doors at an apartment building in Wynwood.

At least two residents at WYND 27 said the suspect entered their apartments also posing as security.

Woodside is facing several counts of burglary and grand theft. He's currently being held in jail on bond.

Tenants are on edge after a man was seen on video trying to open doors at an apartment building in Wynwood. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports