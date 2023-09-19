‘You don't want to end it like this': New bodycam footage shows police arrest 14-year-old Florida boy who shot, killed his mom

New bodycam footage captured the moment a 14-year-old Florida was arrested after officials said he shot and killed his mother and opened fire on her boyfriend.

According to NBC6 affiliate WPTV, who first reported the story, on Saturday around 4 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the sheriff's office began to receive 911 calls that prompted a response to the Summerfield subdivision in Riverview.

When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old who repeatedly pointed a gun at his own head, Chronister said. After a 16-minute negotiation, deputies fired a non-lethal round and took the teen into custody.

Bodycam footage released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Monday shows the moment the teen walked toward police with their guns drawn as they pleaded that the boy lower his weapon and get on the ground.

"I don't want to hurt you, bro. I don't want to shoot you. Put it down," said the deputy whose bodycam captured the moment. "You don't want to end it this way, brother, I promise you. Whatever happened today, it can be fixed. Don't pull the trigger."

The boy can be heard screaming from a distance as the deputy walked him through all the steps to get him safely into custody.

According to NBC6 affiliate WFLA, the mother killed was identified by family as 39-year-old Tiffany Harris.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office reported the victim’s boyfriend was in stable condition after being shot in the lower torso, hands, and face.

The teen now faces felony charges that include murder in the second degree with a weapon, attempted murder in the first degree, premeditated firearm, discharge, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff said the teen had no prior criminal history.

“The scene behind me is one that nightmares are made of,” Chronister said. "This 14-year-old young boy’s life is over too. He will never see the outside of a detention facility.”