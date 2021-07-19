New Bodycam Video Reveals Local Rapper's Arrest

South Florida rapper Giovonniex has moved on with his life after he was arrested last year in Wynwood for posting flyers on a business promoting a performance.

The artist, whose real name is Landon Kinchelow, said his energy was better spent on his career.

"I promote pure positivity and negativity found me that day,” the 26-year-old said.

On Monday, a police watchdog group released bodycam video from Miami police officer Pedro Nava’s encounter with the rapper on the corner of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street.

In the video, the officer is heard asking Kinchelow if he had the business’ permission.

“I built my name out here in Wynwood.... and I decided to come out and put flyers up, which I had permission to do,” Kinchelow said.

Officer Nava can be heard asking the artist for his identification, which Kinchelow did not have on him.

“Where are you going?,” the officer asked before threatening an arrest.

The city’s Civilian Investigative Panel found there was not enough facts to show that excessive force was used in the arrest. However, they found the officer did not follow procedure when he muted his body camera video for nearly an hour during a part of the arrest.

An internal affairs investigation found no wrongdoing.

Kinchelow was charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest. The two charges were later dropped.