New bodycam video shows Miami-Dade Police arresting suspect after high-speed chase

New police body camera footage shows officers taking a shooting suspect into custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami-Dade back in September.

The video obtained by NBC6 Tuesday shows the conclusion of the Sept. 29 chase that ended with 23-year-old Zealsino Desravines in custody.

The video shows an officer arriving as another officer takes Desravines into custody. It also shows officers checking his pockets as he's handcuffed and up against a police car.

Authorities were involved in a high-speed chase in South Florida during rush hour that ended in a crash and with two suspects in custody. NBC6's Ryan Nelson reports

According to police, the incident began when Desravines shot his girlfriend's father in Florida City during an argument over food.

Desravines fled the scene in a while Volkswagen Jetta but was spotted by Miami-Dade officers, who pursued him on the Florida's Turnpike, an arrest report said.

Chopper footage from NBC6 showed the Jetta traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of rush-hour traffic on the Turnpike and then the Dolphin Expressway with officers in pursuit.

The car eventually crashed into another vehicle and a roadway sign on the Dolphin Expressway eastbound near 22nd Avenue, where Desravines was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, Desravines tossed the gun and an extended magazine out of the car but both were recovered, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Zealsino Desravines

Desravines was arrested on a number of charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding police, and attempted tampering with physical evidence.