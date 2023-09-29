Suspects in custody after high-speed police chase ends in crash in Miami-Dade

Authorities were involved in a high-speed chase in South Florida during rush hour Friday evening that ended in a crash and with two suspects in custody.

Footage showed multiple officers including Miami-Dade Police pursuing a white Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic on the Florida's Turnpike and then the Dolphin Expressway.

The car eventually crashed into another vehicle and a roadway sign on the Dolphin Expressway eastbound near 22nd Avenue.

Officers surrounded the car and after a few moments, the driver came out and surrendered to police. Footage also showed a second suspect in custody at the scene.

It's unknown what started the chase.

