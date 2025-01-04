New clinic for LGBTQ+ patients opens in Broward

There’s a new medical clinic in Broward County that caters to a community that often feels discriminated against or judged: LGBTQ+ patients.

The new LGBTQ+ clinic at Cleveland Clinic in Weston will exclusively serve their health needs.

“From my perspective, I want a healthcare provider that's going to understand unique healthcare needs that are part of my culture,” Christian Trent told NBC6.

He is in healthcare himself, but as a patient, he often found it difficult to connect with a doctor. Now, a new LGBTQ+ clinic at Cleveland Clinic is filling a void that many say is overdue.

“We opened it as an effort to provide care to a community that traditionally and historically has not been well represented in healthcare or received healthcare in adequate numbers and adequate means, basically, throughout history,” said Dr. Patrick McLendon, who is the lead provider at the new clinic.

Did you know that in nine states, it is legal to refuse care to LGBTQ+ patients based on personal or religious beliefs? Florida isn’t one of them; however, many gay, lesbian, or transgender patients say they don’t feel seen or understood by their doctors.

“I think it's safe to say that most people want a doctor that gets where they're coming from and understands the needs of their community and understands some of their experiences, basically a doctor that speaks the same language in a lot of ways,” Dr. McLendon told NBC6.

A 2024 American Cancer Society report found that LGBTQ+ people can be at higher risk for cancer because of a higher prevalence of smoking, obesity, and alcohol consumption. Recent surveys have shown LGBTQ+ people report postponing or avoiding preventative screenings because of stigma and fear. The gap and disparity is something Dr. McLendon is trying to close.

“As a physician and as a gay man, knowing that there's that representation there in a healthcare environment is wonderful, not only for me being able to be my authentic self at work but also for our patients,” he said.

That tailored treatment brings about its own healing to patients like Trent.

“This is something that we should be taking pride in, and really that this program will really provide better healthcare services to our community,” said Trent.

The LGBTQ+ Clinic is on the ground level at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, located at 3100 Weston Road, Weston, FL 33331. It will be open Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For appointments, please call 954-659-5440 or use the Find A Doctor tool available on www.ClevelandClinicFlorida.org to search for a provider specializing in “LGBTQ+ Health.”