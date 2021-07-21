Caught on Camera

New Dashcam Video Shows Head-On Crash Involving FHP Trooper in Miami Gardens

Traffic stop led to pursuit that ended in crash, officials said.

New dashcam footage shows a violent head-on collision between a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a fleeing suspect in Miami Gardens.

The incident happened back on May 7 in the area of Northwest 49th avenue and Northwest 159th Street.

Authorities said the incident began when a group of FHP troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement and motioned for the driver of a green Honda to pull over. The suspect accelerated and nearly hit one of the troopers before a pursuit began, officials said.

The footage released Tuesday shows the pursuit come to a crashing end, with the Honda driving head-on into the front of a trooper's car.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot but was caught a short time later.

No one suffered serious injuries, and the driver is facing charges.

