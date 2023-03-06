New Details Behind Viral Video That Showed South Florida Wedding Ending at Gunpoint

New details have been released after a South Florida wedding came to an abrupt end with the owner of the venue kicking guests out at gunpoint.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Mar. 2 at the Cielo Farms wedding venue in Southwest Ranches.

Footage showed the venue's owner, 58-year-old Miguel Rodriguez Albisu, wielding a revolver in the middle of the reception.

"Get out! Get out!" he can be heard yelling in the video.

According to arrest reports released Monday, it was Rodriguez-Albisu's son, 31-year-old Christian Rafart, who first approached the wedding's DJ, telling him that guests needed to leave about 30 minutes before the end time on the contract.

Rafart is then accused of pushing and punching two women, the report said.

Jonathan Campo, also known as DJ Rich Homie Jon, said he was DJing his cousin's wedding when the disturbance began.

"I'm just like staring down the barrel of the gun like and just trying to brace myself to get shot cause I really don't know what your intent is," he said. "And like why I am I in this situation?"

Rafart was arrested on charges including battery, resisting arrest and violating probation.

Rodrguez-Albisu was arrested on nine counts of aggravated assault, an arrest report said.

The attorney representing Rodriguez-Albisu said what happened before the video was taken will be crucial when trying the case in court.

"When the evidence comes out in this case about what happened before the tape was rolling, I believe it is going to show that my client is in fact not guilty," attorney Kenneth Padowitz said.