New Details Released in Miami Boat Crash That Killed Soccer Player Anton Walkes

Officials have released new details in the Wednesday boat crash near the Miami Marine Stadium that killed professional soccer player Anton Walkes.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Friday said that the 11-foot Yamaha personal watercraft occupied by the 25-year-old Walkes and 32-year-old Luise Taubert collided with a 46-foot cabin boat driven by 69-year-old Eric Olsson of Pompano Beach.

Walkes, a native of England, was found unconscious Wednesday following the crash. He received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

NBC 6's Ari Odzer has more on the crash that took the life of the 25-year-old MLS and Premier League player.

FWC did not say if either Taubert or Olsson was injured in the crash, but did say an investigation remains active.

Walkes signed with Tottenham Hotspur at 16 years old as a defender and midfielder before being loaned to Portsmouth of England's League One. He later played with the Atlanta United of the MLS starting in 2017 and again in 2020-2021 before joining Charlotte in 2021.

He started 21 of the 23 games he appeared in last season.