Florida

New Florida law will remove county bans on pit bulls starting October 1st

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beginning October 1, a new provision to the “Dangerous Dogs” law in Florida will effectively stop local governments from banning specific dog breeds like German shepherds or pit bulls.

This is just one of the many laws going into effect in October.

Currently, a county can restrict owners from having a dog over a certain weight or size if the dog poses a safety and welfare concern following an attack as long as the ordinance is not breed-specific. But that is about to change.

The new law, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 16, will add weight and size as prohibited topics in addition to breed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There is a caveat, however.

Public housing authorities could still enact policies pertaining to dangerous dogs, but they may not be specific to breed, size, or weight.

The bill will remove the grandfather provision which has allowed local governments to enforce dog breed-specific regulations that were adopted before Oct. 1, 1990.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 56 seconds ago

Woman struck and killed by Publix truck outside Fort Lauderdale store: Police

Taylor Swift 36 mins ago

Signs of ‘Bad Blood': South Florida woman sounds alarm about possible Taylor Swift ticket fraud

This change effectively nullifies Miami-Dade County’s and the City of Sunrise’s existing restrictions on pit bull dogs owners.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMiami-Dadepit bull
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us