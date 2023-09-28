New Florida laws go into effect October 1st. Here's how they might impact you

A number of new laws passed during the 2023 legislative session are set to take effect this weekend in Florida.

The laws passed during the legislative session that ended May 5, and while most legislation went into effect on July 1, many will also go into effect on Oct. 1.

Here's a breakdown of the new laws:

Death penalty in child rapes

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

HB 1297 is the most controversial of the laws taking effect Sunday and would allow the death penalty for people who commit sexual batteries on children under age 12.

The measure likely will draw legal challenges, as U.S. Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Court precedents have barred death sentences for rapists.

Judges would have discretion to impose the death penalty or sentence defendants to life in prison. If fewer than eight jurors recommend death, judges would have to impose life sentences.

Local ordinances law

SB 170 could boost legal challenges to local ordinances. In part, the law requires local governments to suspend enforcement of ordinances while lawsuits play out and makes plaintiffs eligible for up to $50,000 in attorney fees if a court finds ordinances are “arbitrary or unreasonable."

Interfering with sports events

HB 319 sets a maximum fine of $2,500 for interfering with participants in athletic or artistic events or going onto fields or stages without authorization.

Also, in the age of social media, the law prohibits people from making money off such exploits.

Solicitation of minors to commit lewd acts

HB 431 makes it a third-degree felony for a person age 24 and older to solicit a 16- or 17-year-old in writing to commit a lewd or lascivious act.

Minors and golf carts

HB 949 requires a learner’s permit or driver’s license for anyone under age 18 to operate a golf cart on a public road in Florida.

Currently, golf-cart operators must be at least 14 years old when on public roads designated for golf-cart use, but driver’s licenses are not required.

Violations will be noncriminal traffic infractions, similar to moving violations.

Fentanyl dealers

HB 1359 increases penalties for fentanyl dealers and manufacturers. That includes imposing mandatory minimum 25-year sentences and $1 million fines for adults selling at least four grams of fentanyl to minors through such things as products that resemble candy.

Guns and human trafficking

HB 1465 includes boosting potential sentences for people who possess or discharge guns while involved in human trafficking.

Such people will be subject to the state’s “10-20-Life” mandatory-minimum sentencing law.

Expanding litter law

HB 1367 expands a litter law to prohibit dumping litter at water-control district properties or canal rights-of-ways unless given approval.