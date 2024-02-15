New ice cream shop empowers people with disabilities to thrive, gain confidence in Hallandale Beach

In a heartwarming endeavor to foster inclusivity and support, Morgan's Ice Cream in Hallandale Beach is making waves by offering employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.

The brainchild behind the ice cream shop is Mona Schatz, a retired special needs educator with a deep personal connection to the cause.

Named after her daughter, Morgan, who herself has special needs, the shop holds a profound significance for Schatz.

Having spent eight years in the Miami-Dade Public School system, Schatz witnessed firsthand the challenges individuals with disabilities face when transitioning into adulthood, particularly in securing employment.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For Schatz, Morgan's Ice Cream isn't just a business; it's a platform for empowerment and growth.

She recognized the gap in opportunities for individuals with disabilities once they age out of the school system and sought to fill it.

By providing a supportive work environment, Schatz aims to equip her employees with essential life skills while challenging societal stereotypes.

"What strikes me is, once these students age out of the school system, what do they do? That's a big issue," Schatz explained to NBC6. "That's why I had the idea of opening up a retail business so that these individuals can come in and work and practice different kinds of life skills."

At Morgan's Ice Cream, employees are not only trained in the art of customer service, but also in practical skills like handling money.

Schatz emphasizes the importance of creating an environment where individuals with disabilities can thrive and gain confidence.

But what truly sets Morgan's Ice Cream apart is the sense of community it fosters.

Notes left by customers adorn the shop, serving as a testament to the positive impact it has had.

From expressions of love for the vegan chocolate peanut ice cream to appreciation for the welcoming atmosphere, these messages reinforce the shop's mission of inclusivity and acceptance.

Schatz hopes to challenge misconceptions surrounding individuals with disabilities and showcase their capabilities.

"People with disabilities or neurodivergent individuals are just as capable as many others," she asserts. "We just have to give them a chance."

Through her dedication and vision, Schatz is not only serving up delicious treats but also serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for individuals with disabilities in the South Florida community and beyond.

At Morgan's Ice Cream, everyone is welcome, valued, and empowered to succeed.

For more information, click here.