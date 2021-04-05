New Top Cop: Miami Police Department Swearing In Latest Chief Monday

The Miami Police Department’s new leader will be sworn into office Monday morning.

Art Acevedo, the Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun control, marching with protesters after George Floyd's death and criticizing former President Donald Trump, will be sworn in during a 9 a.m. event.

Acevedo is leaving the 5,400-person department in Houston, the fourth largest in the country which he's led since 2016, to run the 1,400-person department in Miami and is the fifth police chief in the last decade.

"We will not allow mediocrity at the Miami Police Department," Acevedo said at a March 15th news conference. "I promise you I am not a wallflower when it comes to discipline and calling out bad policing. You can do your research. You’ll find out that I am not a friend of bad cops, but I will stand up for good cops."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called Acevedo the "best chief in America" and told the Miami Herald it was "like getting the Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs."

Over the past year, the 56-year-old Acevedo - who is a registered Republican - has drawn national spotlight for marching with protestors after the death of George Floyd and spoke out against Trump while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

Acevedo will replace Jorge Colina, who has spent just over three years on the job but announced in September that he would retire in early 2021.

The incoming city of Miami police chief Art Acevedo starts in the role in a few weeks. He comes to Miami from the Houston Police Department, and his arrival is coming with some controversy because of his salary. NBC 6 Investigator Phil Prazan reports the city had to increase the position’s salary by a large amount to close the deal.

Acevedo’s salary from city taxpayers will also be much higher than his predecessor’s.

NBC 6 Investigators obtained the offer letter from the city to Chief Acevedo. He’ll be coming into the position making $315,000, with a possible 5% increase in the following years, pending a positive review.

According to the city’s online portal, staff posted the position with a salary between $195,000 and $230,000. Former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina confirmed he made around $230,000 when he left.

That’s unheard of. That’s unheard of. And I don’t believe it’s right,” said city of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

The high salary is one reason Commissioner Reyes is critical of the new hire. The other was the process by which Acevedo was chose.

NBC 6 Investigators obtained the list of more than 50 other candidates who applied for the job. Chief Acevedo was not on the list, getting the job over eight finalists: five from within the Miami Police Department and others from Philadelphia, New York, and Pittsburgh.

Criticism of the latest hire of Miami police chief Art Acevedo could lead to a new hiring process at Miami city hall. Commissioners will soon debate whether to change the city charter so they get the final say on key public safety positions.

Chief Acevedo was a surprise candidate. Few knew the high profile chief was even being considered until the city recently announced he got the job.

“We don’t need a high profile. We don’t need a super star, using the media to promote himself. What we need is a police officer,” Reyes said.

City Manager Art Noriega said he made the hire after an introduction from Mayor Francis Suarez, saying Acevedo is one of America’s most well-known police chiefs.

“I simply couldn’t pass on the opportunity to hire a professional of Chief Acevedo’s capability,” Noriega told NBC 6 earlier.

Acevedo was born in Cuba and is the son of a former police officer in Havana. He immigrated at the age of four and after college spent over two decades with the California Highway Patrol before being named the police chief in Austin, Texas in 2007.