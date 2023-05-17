New Video Shows Man Sought in Miami Car Theft That Led to Amber Alert

Police are hoping new surveillance video will lead them to a man who they said stole a car with two kids inside in Miami last month, leading to an Amber Alert being issued before both children were found unharmed.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. back on April 15 when a Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen in the 200 block of Northwest 15th Street.

Miami Police said the owner told them she'd left the vehicle running with her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son asleep inside.

The 7-year-old was dropped off a short time later in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and 58th Street, but an Amber Alert was issued for the 3-year-old.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He was eventually found hours later inside the Hyundai, which was abandoned in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 84th Street. Both children were unharmed.

NBC6's Ryan Nelson is live from northwest Miami-Dade with the latest update on a 3-year-old boy found safe after an Amber alert went out for him Saturday morning.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a man police believe is responsible for stealing the car. The video shows the man wearing a red baseball hat, a red shirt and dark jeans shortly before the car was stolen.

"We want the community to take a very close look at the video, you do see the subject walking on the side of the sidewalk, it's clear footage of the subject, you can see exactly what he's wearing, and you can see his face as well," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said. "We know somebody out there may have information on the subject and we're just hoping that they can come forward, give us a name, any small tip will help our detectives further their investigation."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.