New video shows moment 40-year-old father was fatally struck by car in Little Havana

A new video shows the moment a 40-year-old father was fatally struck by a car in Little Havana Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. as the victim, Tomas Brito, was crossing Southwest 8th Street near Southwest 8th Court.

Tomas Brito’s family is in shock after this incident. They spoke to NBC6 and said he had just turned 40 last week, he leaves two teenage kids behind.

In the new dash cam video, Brito can be seen crossing the street when a white car passes right in front of him, he avoids the car but as he’s almost finished crossing the street another car approaches him at a high speed and hits him.

In the video, one can hear when the car breaks but does not stop, taking off as Brito’s body hits the pavement.

Tomas Brito's brother, Humberto Brito, is the principal of Nautilus Middle School in Miami Beach. He said the family is devastated by the loss.

"The fact that it was a hit-and-run and that this person, this individual who's still out there, has not been apprehended or identified," Humberto Brito said. "If they would have stopped instead of just hitting my brother and leaving him bleeding on the ground, lifeless, pretty much, maybe he would still be alive today instead of them hitting him and leaving him on the ground for dead."

Officials later confirmed that a BMW found on Coral Way and Southwest 14th Avenue is the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Police said the BMW has a smashed windshield. They also said an arrest was pending.

"If the driver of this vehicle would’ve stopped on scene, he probably wouldn’t have gotten charged, but by leaving the scene of the accident, now he’s facing multiple charges, once he is arrested," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said. "I just can’t conceive how someone would hit another person and actually leave them there to die rather than try to render aid."

Officials also said it's a perfect example of why they’re cracking down on jay walking, and want to send the message that pedestrians must cross in crosswalks.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them.