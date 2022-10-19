New York Woman Arrested, Indicted and Extradited for Tamarac Murder

A 28-year-old New York woman was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday after being indicted in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.

Sakiyna Thompson was arrested in Springfield Gardens and was extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder.

She is accused of fatally stabbing the victim in an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street on July 13.

The victim’s name was redacted from court records, but family and friends identified her as Kayla Hodgson.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“She was just really sweet,” friend and former employer Swana Alphonse told NBC6 at the time. “She was the life of the party. She always had kind words.”

Alphonse said Hodgson was a well-known South Florida waitress, beloved by her friends, family, and colleagues.

An arrest warrant was issued for Thompson in late July. New York State Police later took her into custody.

A Broward County grand jury indicted her Aug. 25. She remains in jail without bond.