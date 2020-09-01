Broward County

NFL Player Sued Over Alleged May 2020 Robbery in Miramar

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was formally charged Aug. 7 with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from the cookout

Three people filed a lawsuit Monday against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, claiming that he robbed them at gunpoint during a May cookout in Florida, court records show.

The civil lawsuit filed in Broward County court seeks $100,000 in damages.

Baker was formally charged Aug. 7 with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from the cookout. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested in May, won't be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence, prosecutors previously said.

Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout in Miramar on May 13 when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, according to an arrest warrant. Baker and other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Baker's lawyer has previously said witnesses will clear his client. The attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the lawsuit. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Baker's civil case.

Dunbar could still face an NFL suspension. He and Baker were placed on the commissioner’s exempt list at the start of training camp.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last year. He started in 15 games and had 61 tackles.

