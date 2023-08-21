No pets allowed: New Publix signs met with mixed reviews for telling customers to keep pets out of stores

If you walk through your local Publix, you may have noticed a new sign reminding customers to keep their furry friends at home if they wish to shop.

Recently, these signs have been popping up in more Publix stores, saying that pets, including emotional support animals, are not allowed to enter.

While service animals are allowed, they must be under the control of their owners and the store asked that people keep them away from carts or baskets for sanitation purposes.

"Under federal law, service animals are dogs or miniature horses trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities," the sign states. "Non-service animals are not allowed in grocery stores by the FDA. Dogs, pets and other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, companionship, or emotional support, do not qualify as service animals and are not permitted in Publix, even with a doctor's note."

The new signs also warn shoppers that misrepresenting their pets as service animals is prohibited by Florida law.

In fact, the crime is a second-degree misdemeanor, and offenders are required to perform 30 hours of community service for an organization that serves people with disabilities.

"Misrepresenting your pet as a service animal negatively impacts the quality of life and independence for service animal users," the Publix sign states.

While this Publix policy isn’t new, the signs were enacted to further reinforce it.

Since they appeared in stores, the signs have drawn some mixed reactions.

According to a report by NBC6 affiliate WPTV, one West Palm Beach woman said she would refuse to shop at her local Publix because she can no longer stop there after walking her dog.

However, another woman said she was in favor of the policy so that any allergens and germs from the dogs don’t end up on any open food.