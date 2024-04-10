No school today? We tell you all you need to know about Eid al-Fitr

As Ramadan ended, Muslims worldwide are now celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holiest month. It is a chance to enjoy special dishes while gathering with family and friends.

The holiday was not recognized by Broward County Schools until 2022.

The school board voted to make a day off for the entire district for the 2023 school year. The vote occurred after local student leaders and local group Emgage Action USA joined together to make it happen.

Broward County Public Schools are closed on April 10, 2024. Classes resume on Thursday, April 11, 2024. For more important dates to remember, visit https://t.co/bcu5yhf0il. pic.twitter.com/M94QWxiiQN — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 9, 2024

2024 is the first year Miami-Dade County Public Schools is not having classes on Eid, instead April 10 is a teacher planning day.

May this Eid bring you peace, prosperity, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak to all! pic.twitter.com/9SUX7dyP06 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) April 10, 2024

According to Emgage USA, it is a big step forward for the Muslim community in South Florida.

“Our goal now is to help other counties by doing the same,” Florida’s Executive Director of Emerge USA, Ancel Pratt, said.

According to Emgage USA, over 17,721 Muslims under the age of 18 are living within Broward County. Nearly 89% of Muslim, Arab-American and South Asian residents in Broward keep their children home from school on these Muslim holidays.

Those numbers were enough to convince the Broward County School Board to make April 21, 2023 a day off for the entire district. Schools will be closed for the day.