‘We've been waiting for so long': Nonprofit rescues family stuck in Haiti for years

An American family is now safely out of Haiti after rescue teams saved them from violent gang territory.

Zach and Mica Ennis and their 5-month-old daughter Niah are on their way to the U.S. thanks to Project DYNAMO, an international search, rescue, aid, and assistance 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Florida with worldwide operations.

They will reunite with other family members in Texas, but first, they'll come through Miami's airport.

“There was a lot of prayer involved, we’re just thankful we were able to get them to safety,” Project DYNAMO CEO Mario Duarte said. “This family could not reach any other places where airplanes or commercial airlines were still flying out of.”

The Ennises say they’ve been trying to get out of Haiti for three years.

“This is a moment we have been waiting for so long,” Mica Ennis said.

“This is something we've been trying to work on for three years,” Zach Ennis said.

The non-profit left out of Miami Monday morning to rescue the family from a nation still experiencing violence among rival gangs. Violence surrounded Saint-Marc, where the Ennises lived.

“The gangs took over both sides there's no exit or entrance on either side that is safe,” Ennis said.

Despite the constant threats, the couple has spent the last several years doing mission work in the country.

“God has been able to use us to be a light in the midst of the chaos,” Zach Ennis said.

“He gave us the calling, that means He's going to take care of us,” Mica Ennis said.

The Ennis say while they're not there physically, their heart is still in Haiti and they'll do everything they can to make an impact.

“Once things can finally settle down and some security gets back into Haiti, our goal is to be able to be God's hands and feet in Haiti,” Ennis said.

Once the Ennises complete medical evaluations and paperwork, they will continue the journey to Texas to reunite with Zach’s family.