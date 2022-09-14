North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash

A 38-year-old North Carolina man is accused of DUI and causing a four-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital including two children.

Harold Iparraguirre was jailed Tuesday on 20 charges following the 8 p.m. Nov. 6 crash in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.

Several witnesses called 911 to report a speeding reckless driver.

According to the arrest report, he was driving up to 104 MPH on a 45 MPH street with two unrestrained children in a 2014 Honda Odyssey when he rear-ended a 2007 Ford Expedition that struck two other vehicles.

Iparraguirre’s two children were not wearing seat belts and were flung from the back seat into the front. One suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding, traumatic brain injury, and a broken leg. The other also had a broken leg, fractured skull, and cuts, the report stated.

The ages and genders of the children, and the other crash victims, were redacted from the report.

Blood tests done the day after the collision indicated Iparraguirre had a blood alcohol level of .135 or nearly double Florida’s legal limit of .080, investigators said.

At Iparraguirre’s first court appearance Wednesday, Broward assistant state attorney Ross Weiner read a long list of prior traffic infractions including a DUI conviction in Florida in 2004.

Iparraguirre remains in the Broward County Jail on charges that include DUI causing serious injury, child abuse, child neglect, and reckless driving. His bonds total $465,000.