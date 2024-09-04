‘We want justice': Family demands answers after grandfather found dead at nursing facility

A family is demanding answers after they claim their loved one, who had been missing for several days, was found dead inside a closet at a nursing facility in North Miami.

Elin Etienne, 71, had dementia and was receiving care at North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was reported missing on Aug. 22.

Over a week later on Monday, an anonymous caller told the family he was found dead in a closet.

"He was decomposed to the point where they would not let us identify the body," said his niece, Kimberly Etienne.

A family is claiming their grandfather, who had been missing for several days, was found dead inside a closet at a nursing facility in North Miami. NBC6’s Christian Colón reports

Loved ones gathered outside of the facility on Tuesday, demanding answers from the place they say was supposed to be caring for him.

"They have not done anything to give us any type of closure," said Rivly Breus, another niece.

North Miami Police confirmed they launched a death investigation at the facility. Cellphone video showed the moments the body was wheeled away from the building, with family members heard crying in the background.

"I can acknowledge that he could have wandered, but even when he wandered, it should not have taken more than 30 minutes to see that he’s wandered off and locate him," Breus said.

North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center released a statement Tuesday evening:

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family members affected by this devastating event. At North Dade Nursing and Rehab, we are deeply committed to the health, well-being and safety of our residents, above all else. Our team is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities, including law enforcement and our state regulatory partners. We are compassionate caregivers, and that will help get us through this difficult experience. At the same time, we remain committed to ensuring our residents continue receiving the high-quality care they have come to expect from our facility."

This year, the state identified several violations at the facility, including inadequate record-keeping. They were corrected after the company said they would "re-educate" the administrator and staff.

A recent inspection found fire code violations, involving exit doors and a sprinkler head. Both have been corrected.

Lawyer Bill Dean said he has filed dozens of lawsuits against the facility.

"We do this all over the state and all over the country, and as I said this, unfortunately, in the 21st century, in 2024, does not surprise me and does not stand out," he said.

"To die is one thing, but then to die suffering alone that is a whole another ballpark. So we want justice," Breus said.