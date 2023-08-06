North Miami Mayor suffers medical emergency in Africa before heading to D.C. for treatment

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme had to abruptly leave his trip to Africa, following a health scare.

His office released a statement Sunday, confirming that he is traveling to Washington D.C. for treatment after suffering a sudden medical emergency.

This reportedly forced Mayor Desulme to cut short his participation in a Joint Delegation of South Florida-elected officials to Africa.

"He arrived in the United States at JFK Airport in New York early this morning," his office said. "He will be receiving treatment with a specialist in Washington, D.C."

Details surrounding the medical emergency have not been released, but the Desulme's office says he is talking and in good spirits.

"Mayor Desulme would would like to thank members of the joint Miami-Dade, North Miami, Miramar, and North Lauderdale Delegation that assisted him during the medical incident." the statement continued. "He would also like to thank the Government of Sierra Leon and the United States Embassy who quickly arranged for his departure to the U.S. for medical treatment."



