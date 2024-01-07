NWS confirms tornado in Fort Lauderdale as residents deal with damage

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado rated EF-0 affected portions of Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening, January 6.

First visible signs of damage were along SE 12th Street where large branches were down in front of a home, NWS detailed in its official tornado report on Sunday. The tornado then traveled northeast through portions of Rio Vista Isles, across the New River, and then across several streets just south of Sunset Lake before lifting in the vicinity of E Las Olas Blvd per video evidence.

Most of the damage observed along the path was minor tree, roof, and power line damage, according to the NWS.

"The maximum winds estimated were 80 mph, however most of the damage was likely in the 60-70 mph range," the NWS explained. "Therefore, the tornado has been rated as an EF-0."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An EF-0 tornado is classified within 65 to 85 mph, and is considered as weak.