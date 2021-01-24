Oakland Park Restaurant Owner Says He Put Out Flames at City Hall Incident

A restaurant owner said he had to put out large flames after an incident at Oakland Park's City Hall resulted in a fire Saturday evening.

Patrick Little, the owner of The Butcher's Barrel, said he jumped to action when he thought he heard a woman screaming for water across the street.

“I thought maybe someone fainted, or passed out, so I went over there to see what was going on thinking it was a medical emergency, and that’s when I saw everything was on fire," Little said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed that detectives are investigating the occurrence, but did not release any further details. No injuries were reported.

Little told NBC 6 he walked back to his restaurant to grab a fire extinguisher and put the fire out.

"The way it (played out), it was definitely arson, I think," Little said, adding that he heard tire screeching a few minutes before he saw the flames.

NBC 6 reached out to Oakland Park's Mayor, Public Information Officer and City Manager and has not received a response.