Off-Duty Officer Killed in Fiery Crash in Boynton Beach

An off-duty officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department was killed Saturday morning in a fiery single-car crash.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Officer Dennis Castro, a 15-year veteran of the department, was killed in the crash around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard in the city.

“Today is my toughest day as chief of police,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio said. “Officer Castro’s service and commitment to the Boynton Beach Police Department and to the community we serve was truly remarkable. The entire Boynton Beach Police Department is honored to have served alongside Officer Castro, who was a friend and hero to all.”

Castro was a traffic homicide investigator and member of the department's SWAT team. He also served as a member of the DUI Task Force and received numerous commendations during his career.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.