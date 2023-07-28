Officer feared dead after fiery fatal crash involving West Palm Beach Police cruiser

An officer is feared dead after a fiery fatal crash involving a West Palm Beach Police cruiser in Boynton Beach early Friday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Lawrence Road.

The cruiser crashed into a concrete pole and burst into flames, torching the car to the point it was unrecognizable.

Boynton Beach Police officials said the vehicle involved was a marked West Palm Beach Police vehicle, and that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was killed, however their identity has not been confirmed.

The West Palm Beach Police officials said they wouldn't be releasing information until positive identification of the victim is confirmed by the Palm Beach County medical examiner.

But sources told NBC6 the driver was a West Palm Beach Police officer.

Crews spent much of Friday repairing the power lines that came down with the pole.

Officers were seen visiting the area in uniform to pay their respects.

Police said they're investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"During this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts, prayers, and sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the West Palm Beach Police Department," Boynton Beach Police said in a statement.