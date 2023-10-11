Miami

Armed suspect dies after shooting involving officers in Miami

Officers were seen investigating near Miami Edison Senior High School.

An armed suspect died Wednesday after a shooting involving police in Miami, officials said.

Miami Police responded after 5 p.m. near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street. Footage from Chopper 6 showed officers investigating near Miami Edison Senior High School.

Paramedics transported a man in his 20s to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not released details on what led up to the shooting. The suspect had been armed with a firearm and died from his injuries, police said.

Another person, who was also armed, was taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating alongside Miami Police.

