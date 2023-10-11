Armed suspect dies after shooting involving officers in Miami

An armed suspect died Wednesday after a shooting involving police in Miami, officials said.

Miami Police responded after 5 p.m. near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street. Footage from Chopper 6 showed officers investigating near Miami Edison Senior High School.

Paramedics transported a man in his 20s to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not released details on what led up to the shooting. The suspect had been armed with a firearm and died from his injuries, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Another person, who was also armed, was taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating alongside Miami Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.