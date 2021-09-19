One Dead After Hit-and-Run Involving Scooter

A man who was riding a scooter was left to die after a hit-and-run incident in Florida City early Sunday morning, police say.

A dark-colored pickup truck was traveling northbound on Krome Avenue and struck a scooter, crossing southwest 14th Street.

The subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the scooter driver, 36, dead, according to police.

Investigators advised that the subject vehicle may have front, right quarter panel and right-side damage.

Anyone with information on the above hit & run traffic fatality and/or the subject driver is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Detective E. Diaz at (305) 471-2425. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

