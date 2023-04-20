One Week Later, Fort Lauderdale Roads Are Dry – But Recovery Persists

Piles of debris line the streets of Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood, illustrating the damage, loss and heartache caused by last week's historic flooding.

"I had to open up a refrigerator. You see all the flies around it," said Edgewood neighbor and property manager Joel Troxell.

Kelly Collins, another neighbor, described her home's damage, with swollen walls, cupboards, and doors.

The scene is a stark contrast to the terrifying floodwaters that overwhelmed the neighborhood just a week ago.

NBC6 reporter Ryan Nelson and photographer Merrill Sampson were stranded in chest-high waters on Southwest 28th Street during a tornado warning.

Collins opened her home to the news crew, providing a safe haven.

"This is the window you climbed in, it's a little different now with no water. But that was our night. Scary," said Collins.

A week later, her home is damaged, and she must find a new place to live.

Collins said she is staying with her mother and taking things one step at a time. She noted that every apartment in the area needs renovation due to mold.

"I'm staying with my mom right now. They didn't have as much damage. They're just pulling out baseboards," said Collins. "...Everywhere around here, every apartment needs to get renovated. There's mold, and you just smell it from standing in here. There's mold so nobody can stay in these apartments."

Nelson and Sampson were among those taken to higher ground by Broward County Fire Rescue boats.

Video captured by our NBC6 crew revealed a seemingly endless sea of flooded cars and homes.

Troxell, who manages multiple rental properties in the neighborhood, said he had never experienced water in his apartment in over 30 years.

He spoke to NBC6 while renovating a property he oversees.

Nelson asked Troxell if there was a tenant inside the rental unit left ravaged by the flooding.

"Yes. This [countertop] was his bed right here. He started in his bedroom. By the end of the night, the water was, as you can see right here. And he ended up sleeping there until they came and got him, I think, what, nine in the morning on the boat," said Troxell.

With residents' homes and belongings in ruin, the community must now focus on rebuilding and staying resilient.

"I was down 12 inches of water in my house and throwing stuff out. And I got stuff out here in my house and these piles, too. So right now, I'm just trying to get out all the water I can and rebuild," said Troxell.