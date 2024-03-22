‘I want justice for my son': Police search for SUV that hit child and fled in Opa-locka

A mother wants justice after someone hit her son and kept going as Opa-locka Police search for the driver and the vehicle involved.

Desiree Bozeman’s son Everett is walking and running, but nearly a month ago, he was lying in a hospital bed.

Bozeman says her son was on his bike, crossing the street with his friends on Feb. 23, when a Miami-Dade County transit bus hit him and then an SUV hit him. The driver of the SUV didn’t stop.

It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and Dunad Avenue. Everett was only minutes away from his house.

He spent a few days in the hospital with a broken finger and many cuts and bruises. The 9-year-old says it was hard for him to walk at first.

“I want the person who hit me,” Everett said.

“Turn yourself in, please,” Bozeman said. “It hurts, as a mother, it hurts.”

Opa-locka Police Image of the SUV in the hit-and-run

Opa-locka Police describe the vehicle as a blue, newer model Hyundai SUV. The SUV was spotted heading southbound on NW 27th Avenue when it fled the scene.

Police say the surveillance video of the suspect vehicle tag is not clear and has been sent to another federal agency to obtain a clearer image. Investigators met with Bozeman and her son to hand out flyers to help identify the suspects.

“Whoever saw it, whoever knows something, please, I want justice for my son,” Bozeman said. “I'm grateful, I'm grateful he's still here, that he made progress.”

The Opa-locka Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the blue Hyundai SUV involved in the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.