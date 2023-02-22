OSHA Investigating Massive Explosion at Medley Welding Business That Killed 2

A massive explosion at a Medley welding business that killed two people and left two others critically injured is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA officials said they're looking into the incident at Laurie's General Welding, which hasn't previously faced inspections.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, crews continued to clean up the mess left behind at the site, and electricians were working to restore power lines for nearby businesses.

An explosion erupted at the site in the 11300 block of Northwest S. River Drive around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A nearby Ring camera captured a massive ball of fire rising into the air.

Aerial footage showed multiple buildings and vehicles engulfed in flames at the business. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the blaze.

Two people were killed at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Their identities haven't been released.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by Miami-Dade homicide and arson unit detectives.

OSHA will have up to six months to complete an investigation and determine whether any citations will be given.