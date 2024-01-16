169 arrested, nearly 700 citations issued for illegal ATV, motorbike riding over MLK weekend

More than 165 arrests were made and dozens of vehicles were impounded as Miami-Dade Police cracked down on the illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, officials said Monday.

Officials said 169 arrests were made during the initiative, which began Friday and ran through Monday.

In addition to the arrests, 83 vehicles were impounded, 20 stolen vehicles were recovered, 26 firearms were impounded and 693 citations were issued, while 239 warnings were given, according to the MDPD.

Throughout the long weekend, we have increased patrol as part of our ongoing commitment to community safety. As of 4:00 p.m., our Weekend Safety Initiative has yielded the impoundment of 69 vehicles. These tremendous results would not have been possible without the assistance of… pic.twitter.com/dMpSQZXAZ2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 16, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives from MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau along with officers from MDPD's Priority Response Team, Motors Unit, and the Florida Highway Patrol also conducted a takedown of numerous violators engaged in participating or spectating in intersection takeovers at a location near Miami International Airport on Friday, according to a MDPD news release.

Miami-Dade officers and law enforcement partners were able to intercept the individuals who were riding the ATV's illegally on county roadways.

The department constantly emphasized throughout the weekend that it would have zero tolerance for anyone breaking traffic laws and being reckless in Miami-Dade County.