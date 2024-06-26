Missing South Florida paddleboarder's equipment found offshore: Coast Guard

A paddleboard and dry bag belonging to a South Florida paddleboarder who went missing on Monday were found miles offshore, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday.

Luciano Mercenari, 29, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Monday near Cape Florida on Pines Canal in Key Biscayne, Coast Guard officials said.

His equipment was found between eight and 11 miles offshore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, according to the Coast Guard.

#UPDATE A Good Samaritan located a paddleboard and dry bag belonging to the overdue paddleboarder 8-11 miles offshore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. @USCG continues to search.#SAR pic.twitter.com/JCPAZBlwVs — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 26, 2024

Mercenari, who is also an experienced fisherman, was on an aqua and orange paddleboard and wearing a light gray long sleeve "reef cheefs" rash guard and gray sports shorts when he was last seen.

He is 6-foot-2, about 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and a beard.

The search for Mercenari continues, the Coast Guard said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-365-5555.