Miami

Missing South Florida paddleboarder's equipment found offshore: Coast Guard

The search continues for Luciano Mercenari, 29, who was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Monday in Key Biscayne

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A paddleboard and dry bag belonging to a South Florida paddleboarder who went missing on Monday were found miles offshore, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday. 

Luciano Mercenari, 29, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Monday near Cape Florida on Pines Canal in Key Biscayne, Coast Guard officials said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

His equipment was found between eight and 11 miles offshore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, according to the Coast Guard.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Mercenari, who is also an experienced fisherman, was on an aqua and orange paddleboard and wearing a light gray long sleeve "reef cheefs" rash guard and gray sports shorts when he was last seen.

He is 6-foot-2, about 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and a beard.

The search for Mercenari continues, the Coast Guard said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-365-5555.

This article tagged under:

MiamiU.S. Coast GuardKey BiscayneMissing persons
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us