Pair arrested in robbery, shooting of tattoo artist in Miami-Dade: Police

Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting and robbery of a tattoo artist last week in Kendall.

According to arrest reports, Nathaniel Sweeting and Elijah Young, both 18 years old, pointed a gun at the tattoo artist while taking a smoke break Thursday near Eazy Street Tattoo and demanded he give them his belongings.

Miami-Dade Corrections Nathaniel Sweeting and Elijah Young

The victim, Cesar Sanchez, told NBC6 last week that his client and the client's friend came in that night to finish a tattoo.

“I feel bad that it was a client that ... I always like to take care of, so it sucks," Sanchez said. "Makes me feel bad that I would get shot and robbed by my own client.”

When Sanchez tried to run away back to the shop, he was shot in the back. The bullet shattered into 10 pieces, with some landing in his spine and kidney.

The suspects then stole Sanchez's jewelry and car keys and got away in his car, police said.

Detectives later tracked down the pair in the stolen vehicle at a traffic stop the next day.

Sweeting and Young face several charges, including attempted felony murder, armed robbery and carjacking, and carrying a concealed firearm. As of Tuesday, they're both still booked in jail without bond.