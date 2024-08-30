Miami-Dade County

Tattoo shop employee shot by robbers in Kendall: Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a pair of subjects who robbed two tattoo stop employees and shot one of them Thursday night in Kendall.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. on Miller Drive near 134th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The employees were taking a smoke break in the back of the business when they were approached by two people who robbed them at gunpoint, police said.

One of the victims was shot as he was running away. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The robbers got away in a car, but police say they have strong leads thanks to witnesses and surveillance video.

"This could’ve been a very tragic incident," Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Det. Andre Martin said. "It could’ve turned out a lot worse than it did, obviously, this shopping center at 8 o’clock at night has multiple people, some families frequenting these businesses, so we’re just glad no one was killed in this incident."

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

