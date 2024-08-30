Tattoo artist details frightening experience when he was shot, robbed by client

A tattoo artist detailed the frightening experience when he was shot by a client outside of his workplace in Kendall.

Cesar Sanchez is recovering in the hospital after the shooting at 8 p.m. Thursday near the Eazy Street Tattoo shop.

“I feel bad that it was a client that ... I always like to take care of, so it sucks," Sanchez said. "Makes me feel bad that I would get shot and robbed by my own client.”

Doctors told him the bullet shattered in 10 different pieces – some in his spine, and other pieces in his kidney.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Sanchez told NBC6 that a client and a friend of the client came in that night for a tattoo. When they went out for a smoke break, the client put a gun to his face.

Sanchez slapped the gun away. When he ran into the shop, the client shot him in the back.

The client and his friend stole Sanchez's jewelry, which amounts to roughly $60,000, and they also took his car.

NBC6 has reached out to police for more information and if they made arrests in the case.