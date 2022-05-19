Pair Arrested North Miami Beach Shooting That Left Victim Paralyzed From Neck Down

Two men are facing charges in connection with a February shooting in North Miami Beach that left a victim paralyzed from the neck down.

Kevon Ladarius Jinks and Howard Hugh Solomon III, both 23, have been charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the Feb. 15 shooting, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, officers had responded to a shooting in the area of Northeast 169th Street and Northeast 4th Court and found a grey Kia Stinger crashed into a tree.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the driver's seat they found the victim who'd been shot nine times. He was taken to Aventura Hospital and ended up paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the shooting.

The report said officers found 49 bullet casings that stretched from 16910 Northeast 4th Court to 465 Northeast 170th Sreet.

A nearby resident's doorbell camera captured the sound of the barrage of bullets.

Investigators discovered that the victim was trying to park his car when another car, a white Mercedes, approached and suspects opened fire on him with rifles.

The report said investigators used GPS, cellphone info and video surveillance to lead them to Jinks and Solomon, who had been in a white BMW that had been casing the shooting site and followed the Mercedes there.

"The actions of Jinks and Solomon show a clear indication that they conspired with the occupants of the white Mercedes Benz to assist in the shooting of the victim," the report said.

Jinks and Solomon were being held without bond Thursday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Jail records show both men face a number of other charges related to other alleged crimes. Solomon faces murder, arson, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges, while Jinks faces murder, grand theft and carrying a concealed firearm charges.