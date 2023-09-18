Pair believed to be behind dozens of Jeep burglaries at South Florida airports: BSO

Two men believed to be behind dozens of Jeep burglaries at South Florida airports have been arrested, authorities said.

Jonathan Quintero, 22, and Diogenes Morel Martinez, 25, were arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple counts of burglary and grand theft along with other charges, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The pair were arrested after detectives watched them steal headlights and grills from two Jeep Wranglers in the long-term parking lot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jonathan Quintero and Diogenes Morel Martinez

Detectives followed them as they left the airport and went to Sawgrass Mills where they tried to commit a similar crime, officials said.

At that point, they were taken into custody. Both men confessed to the crimes and were booked into jail, officials said.

Detectives believe the pair is responsible for similar Jeep headlight and grill thefts at FLL as well as Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport over the past several months.

Miami-Dade Police and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office are still investigating.