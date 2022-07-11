Parkland Dad Interrupts President Biden at Gun Violence Event

The father of a Parkland school shooting victim interrupted President Joe Biden at an event to discuss a new gun violence law on the White House lawn Monday.

Manuel Oliver, who lost his son, Joaquin, in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was in the audience outside the White House as Biden spoke from a podium.

"Today is many things, it's proof that despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence. Because make no mistake," Biden said as he was interrupted by Oliver.

Footage showed Oliver standing and shouting something to Biden who told him to "sit down, you'll hear what I have to say," adding "let me finish my comments."

Oliver then appeared to be escorted from his seat.

The new law incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers, and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

Oliver spoke with NBC 6 from the White House lawn before the event, saying the law doesn't go far enough.

"It's not enough, we need to keep on putting pressure so they do more," Oliver said.

Earlier this year, Oliver climbed a 150-foot crane near the White House to mark four years since the Parkland shooting and to bring awareness to gun violence.