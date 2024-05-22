‘Passion and vengeance': New details on gunman accused of luring man to Pinecrest shooting

New details have emerged in the case of a man arrested after allegedly luring another man to a Pinecrest neighborhood and then opening fire on him multiple times last month, as he has been extradited to Miami-Dade from Broward.

Jeffrey Manuel Chamorro, 32, faces an attempted murder charge in the April 17th Pinecrest shooting.

Chamorro allegedly lured the victim into a residential area along Southwest 128th Street, then pulled up in his vehicle next to the victim's vehicle and fired five rounds into the driver's front side door, police said.

Now, new details have surfaced regarding his motives behind the shooting, detailing how Chamorro claims to have shot the victim "out of passion and vengeance."

Jeffrey Manuel Chamorro

According to Chamorro's warrant, he stole his girlfriend's phone after becoming jealous of the victim inviting her to a boat trip and lunch. Chamorro then pretended to be her and started texting the victim, arranging a "sexual encounter."

He set up a meeting with the victim at The Home Depot located at 13000 block of South Dixie Highway but later changed the address to one in Pinecrest.

Upon arriving at the scene, Chamorro approached the victim's car and started shooting the black Ford F-150 the victim was driving, according to the warrant.

While Chamorro tried to evade the victim and police, he crashed his Hyundai Sonata into the rear of the victim's truck but managed to escape, leaving behind the dangling front bumper of his car.

Authorities interviewed Chamorro's girlfriend, who advised that he is known to be "jealous and violent."

During the interview, she stated that the night before the shooting, they had an argument over some text messages she received from the victim, which contained "adult language."

She further stated that Chamorro was upset that the victim was trying to "hook up with her for sexual favors" and that Chamorro even wrote a letter for her in the event "the police came looking for her," according to the warrant.

The letter stated: "I took my girlfriend's cellphone and pretended to be her, I arranged a meeting with... to shoot him up, I did it out of passion and vengeance." The letter had Chamorro's signature at the bottom of the page.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Chamorro on May 7th and he remains at the TGK Correctional Center with no bond.