Patient gouges out roommate's eyes at Pembroke Pines psychiatric hospital over towel argument

A horrifying ending to a physical altercation at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines Friday -- after a patient gouged out another patient's eyeballs.

Pembroke Pines police responded to South Florida State Hospital on Friday afternoon after two patients who were sharing a room -- got into an argument that quickly became violent.

Police say during an argument about a towel on the door, the suspect punched the victim in the face before dragging him onto the ground.

The suspect then continued to punch the victim in the face and then pulled both of the victim's eyes out of his eye-sockets, according to a media release by the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Both the suspect and victim were court ordered to be at the facility as patients, Pembroke Pines police added.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Reinaldo Bermeosolo. He has been charged with aggravated battery.

The arrest report noted that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, and hospital staff later determined that the eyeballs could not be re-attached.